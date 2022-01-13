scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Thursday, January 13, 2022
Must Read

J&K: Police personnel, militant killed in ongoing encounter in Kulgam

At least three personnel of the army and two civilians have also sustained injuries in the operation, J&K police said.

By: Express News Service | Srinagar |
January 13, 2022 8:08:08 am
Kulgam encounter, Jammu and kashmir, J&K police, Militant killed in kulgam, J&K police personnel killed, India new, Indian expressThe encounter broke out in the Pariwan area of the Kulgam District late Wednesday evening. (Express Photo By Shuaib Masoodi/File)

A Jammu and Kashmir police personnel and a militant were killed in an ongoing operation in Kulgam, South Kashmir. At least three personnel of the army and two civilians have also sustained injuries in the operation, J&K police said.

The injured police official has been identified as (selection grade) constable Rohit Chhib.

The encounter broke out in the Pariwan area of the Kulgam District late Wednesday evening.

Further details awaited.

📣 The Indian Express is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@indianexpress) and stay updated with the latest headlines

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
0 Comment(s) *
* The moderation of comments is automated and not cleared manually by indianexpress.com.
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

Jan 13: Latest News

Advertisement