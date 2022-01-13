J&K: Police personnel, militant killed in ongoing encounter in Kulgam

0 Comment(s) *
A Jammu and Kashmir police personnel and a militant were killed in an ongoing operation in Kulgam, South Kashmir. At least three personnel of the army and two civilians have also sustained injuries in the operation, J&K police said.
The injured police official has been identified as (selection grade) constable Rohit Chhib.
The encounter broke out in the Pariwan area of the Kulgam District late Wednesday evening.
Further details awaited.
