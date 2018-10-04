J&K police orders withdrawal of SPOs from security of protected persons

The directions have come days after an SPO of J&K police posted with South Kashmir MLA fled with seven weapons belonging to the PSO’s of the legislator. (File photo) The directions have come days after an SPO of J&K police posted with South Kashmir MLA fled with seven weapons belonging to the PSO’s of the legislator. (File photo)

The Jammu and Kashmir Police’s security wing has ordered the withdrawal of all Special Police Officers (SPO) who are performing duties of Personnel Security Officers (PSOs) with protected persons in the state. The direction has come days after an SPO of J&K Police posted with South Kashmir MLA fled with seven weapons belonging to the PSO’s of the legislator.

An order issued from the security headquarters of the police and signed by Additional Director General of Police (ADGP), security and law and order, Munir Ahmad Khan, has issued directions that no district SSP shall deploy any SPO for PSO duties. “It has been observed that some SPOs are performing PSO duties with the protected persons, which are not in accordance with the security norms as SPOs are not trained to perform PSO duties,” the order said. The ADGP, in the order, further directed the SSPs that SPOs (except SPO drivers) presently attached with protected persons be “immediately withdrawn”.

A senior official of the security wing told The Indian Express that district SSPs depute the SPO at their own level with the protected persons. “These SPOs perform varied duties,” the official said.

“Range DIGs shall furnish a list of all such SPOs withdrawn to this headquarter by October 5 positively. In case any SPO doesn’t report back, the honorarium may not be released and the nominal roll of such SPOs be furnished to this headquarters so that their disagreement orders are issued…” the order stated.

On Friday, SPO Adil Bashir, a resident of Zainapora Shopian, fled with seven AK-47 and one pistol from the PDP South Kashmir’s MLA Aijaz Ahmad Mir’s official residence in Srinagar’s Jawahar Nagar area. A picture of Adil brandishing two rifles, along with four other militants, later appeared on social media, confirming that he has joined militant ranks.

Sources also said the J&K police have started disciplinary action against the PSOs of Mir. Seven weapons taken away by Adil belonged to the PSOs of the legislator. Sources in the J&K police told The Indian Express on Wednesday that disciplinary action has begun. “The action has started following their negligence during their duties,” a senior J&K police official said. He added that these PSOs have been detained and there questioning is underway in the case.

J&K Director General of Police (DGP) Dilbagh Singh had on Saturday said that the investigation in the case has found that SPO was “connected with militants”.

MLA Mir told The Indian Express that police officials visited his residence and he recorded his statement in the case. “The police visited my house and asked questions. I provided all the information to them. I am ready to provide all the information to the police, whenever it is required,” said Mir.

He said he currently has only two PSOs deputed with them instead of eight earlier. “The police are yet to send the replacement. I have only two PSOs with me now,” he said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd