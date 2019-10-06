J&K Police: Nine held for bid to revive militancy in Chenab Valley

The Jammu and Kashmir Police has arrested nine people planning to revive militancy in the Chenab Valley region, which comprises Kishtwar, Doda and Ramban districts.

Advertising

The nine have been identified as Mohammad Jaffer, Liyaqat Ali, Kousar Hussain, Nissar Ahmed Rather, Imtiyaz Ahmed Butt, Arif Nisar, Manzoor Ahmed Ganie, Noor Mohammad Malik and Farooq Ahmed Bhat — all residents of Kishtwar. All barring Rustam and Masood were remanded to 12-day police custody by NIA/TADA Court Special Judge Subash Gupta on Friday.

With their arrest, the number of militants and their supporters held for alleged involvement in militancy, or for providing logistics to militants including shelter, has risen to 14.

Earlier, police had arrested three Hizbul Mujahideen militants and two overground workers (OGWs) for the murder of a senior BJP leader and an RSS functionary among four people in Kishtwar over the past year. Apart from these four killings, militants had also snatched AK rifles from the PSO of Kishtwar Deputy Commissioner in March and of a PDP district president last month.

Advertising

The arrested were identified as Nissar Ahmed Sheikh, Nishad Ahmed and Azad Hussain, and OGWs Rustam and Masood Mattoo. According to police sources, all these people were part of a conspiracy to revive terror in the Chenab Valley region.

The conspiracy was hatched by Hizbul Mujahideen commander Jahangir Saroori with Osama, Zahid and Nissar Ahmed Sheikh. Another militant Moin-ul-Islam also joined them later. Osama along with Zahid was among three militants killed in an encounter with security forces in Ramban district on September 28. An Army jawan was also killed.