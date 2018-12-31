J&K police dismisses PSOs of Congress MLC after rifles go missing

A day after four rifles were looted from the residence of Congress MLC Muzaffar Parray in Srinagar, the Jammu and Kashmir Police Monday dismissed the leader’s personal security officers (PSOs) for negligence.

“Four police personnel who were deployed as PSOs with senior Congress leader and MLC Muzzafar Parray have been dismissed from service for dereliction of duty and unauthorised absence,” a police spokesman told PTI.

The police had on Sunday said there was no armed intrusion into the official quarters, but blamed the security personnel for negligence. Police sources told The Indian Express that the MLC was not present at his residence as he was out of town since November 18.

Responding to the incident, Parray said, “This is a shocking incident. It is the government’s job to check the background of people deputed for security.”