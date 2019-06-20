J&K police claim to have foiled major terror attack

Two days after a car bomb attack in south Kashmir’s Pulwama, Jammu and Kashmir police on Wednesday claimed to have foiled a major “terror” attack plan by recovering a sophisticated improvised explosive device (IED) in Shopian district.

Police said the IED was recovered after five youths were arrested in Shopian. J&K Police said in an official release that the arrested youths, who have been identified as “associates” of militants, had said during questioning that with a help of a Hizbul Mujahedeen (HM) militant, they were planning to plant an IED to target security forces.

“During questioning, it was revealed that terrorist of proscribed outfit HM, along with above stated associates were planning to target police and security forces by planting an IED in the area,” said the police. “A sophisticated IED was recovered from their possession and major terror attempt, which they had planned, was foiled,” the police said.