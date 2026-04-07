Lashkar man’s arrest from Punjab busts open module that helped Pakistani terrorists enter J&K

Jammu and Kashmir police claim to have unearthed an inter-state Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) module and arrested five persons – two Pakistani nationals and three local associates.
The operation that lasted over a fortnight was carried out in multiple states with the help of central agencies, leading to the arrest of a Lashkar commander, Abu Huraira.
Huraira and his associate Usman were arrested from Malerkotla in Punjab more than ten days ago by a team of J&K Police’s Special Operations Group (SOG). Human intelligence and technical surveillance led police to the militant hideout in Punjab.
Huraira, police sources say, is a top Lashkar commander who had infiltrated into the Kashmir Valley in 2010. They say that after operating in the Valley for many years, he went off the radar and set up his base in Punjab, where he lived under cover.
Sources say that after their arrest, teams of J&K police’s Special Operations Group (SOG) raided many places in Punjab, Haryana, Rajasthan and Jammu and Kashmir.
During the operation, police picked up several people for questioning. Police sources say that besides the two Pakistani nationals, three people from the Valley have also been arrested for allegedly aiding Huraira and his associate. All three are residents of Srinagar city.
Police sources say that the arrested Lashkar militants were part of an inter-state module that was responsible for receiving Pakistani terrorists and helping them in their transit to Jammu and Kashmir. Sources say that the group has so far handled more than 40 militants and was crucial in sustaining the militancy in Jammu and Kashmir.
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Police are probing whether one of them had forged Indian travel documents and left the country on a valid visa.
Police sources say that they are still investigating the “forward and backwards” links of the terror module, and more arrests are likely in the coming days.
Bashaarat Masood is a Special Correspondent with The Indian Express. He has been covering Jammu and Kashmir, especially the conflict-ridden Kashmir valley, for two decades. Bashaarat joined The Indian Express after completing his Masters in Mass Communication and Journalism from the University in Kashmir. He has been writing on politics, conflict and development. Bashaarat was awarded with the Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Awards in 2012 for his stories on the Pathribal fake encounter.
Expertise and Experience
Two Decades of Frontline Reporting: Bashaarat has spent 20 years documenting the evolution of Kashmir, from high-intensity conflict and political shifts to socio-economic development.
Award-Winning Investigative Journalism: He is a recipient of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award (2012). This honor was bestowed for his reporting on the Pathribal fake encounter, a series of stories that highlighted his ability to handle sensitive human rights and security issues with investigative rigor.
Specialized Beats: His authoritative coverage spans:
Political Transitions: Tracking the shift from statehood to Union Territory, electoral dynamics, and the pulse of local governance.
Security & Conflict: Providing nuanced reporting on counter-insurgency, civil liberties, and the impact of the conflict on the civilian population.
Development: Documenting the infrastructure, healthcare, and educational landscape within the Valley.
Academic Background: He holds a Masters in Mass Communication and Journalism from the University of Kashmir, providing him with a localized academic and professional foundation that is rare in regional reporting. ... Read More