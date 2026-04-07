Lashkar man’s arrest from Punjab busts open module that helped Pakistani terrorists enter J&K

During the operation, police picked up several people for questioning. (File Photo)

Jammu and Kashmir police claim to have unearthed an inter-state Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) module and arrested five persons – two Pakistani nationals and three local associates.

The operation that lasted over a fortnight was carried out in multiple states with the help of central agencies, leading to the arrest of a Lashkar commander, Abu Huraira.

Huraira and his associate Usman were arrested from Malerkotla in Punjab more than ten days ago by a team of J&K Police’s Special Operations Group (SOG). Human intelligence and technical surveillance led police to the militant hideout in Punjab.

Huraira, police sources say, is a top Lashkar commander who had infiltrated into the Kashmir Valley in 2010. They say that after operating in the Valley for many years, he went off the radar and set up his base in Punjab, where he lived under cover.