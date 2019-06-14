J&K Police arrests three bovine smugglers, rescues 21 animals

Toggle Menu
21 bovine animals rescued in Jammu and Kashmir. (Representational)

Jammu and Kashmir Police on Friday arrested three people and claimed to have rescued 21 bovine animals which were being allegedly smuggled in border Rajouri district.
Giving details, police said that a team headed by SHO Nowshera intercepted a TATA mobile at Daber and found eight bovines loaded in it. The vehicle driver Mohammad Shabir of Thanamandi was arrested and the animals were rescued, it added.

Another team headed by SHO Thanamandi, Javed Malik intercepted a vehicle and rescued six bovines. The driver Arslan Mustafa, son of Abdul Qayoom from Darhal district, was arrested on the spot.

In another incident, a police team from Thanamandi intercepted a mini truck at Kote Behrote and rescued seven bovines loaded in it. The truck driver Mohammad Junaid was arrested. The police have registered FIRs with respect to all these incidents. Sources said that the rescued bovines were being transported illegally from one place to another.

