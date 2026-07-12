3 publishers arrested in J-K for books that ‘glorified separatists, militants’

Officials said the publishers’ role in the “highly inappropriate content” found in the books was under scrutiny. (Source: Pexels)

The counter-intelligence unit of the Jammu and Kashmir Police on Sunday arrested three persons connected to publishing companies over the publication and circulation of two books that allegedly glorify separatists and militant leaders.

Earlier this month, the books titled ‘Personalities and Legends of J&K’ and ‘Great Personalities of Jammu and Kashmir’ were withdrawn from school libraries, and action was taken against officials from the Union Territory’s School Education Department — eight suspended and one contractual employee terminated from service.

On Sunday, J&K Police arrested Inderpaul Singh from Oberoi Book Service, Jammu, and Amardeep Singh and Girish Arora from the Noida-based Dominant Publishers. Officials said the arrests followed a coordinated operation by counter-intelligence officers at both places.