J&K: Police arrest 6 cattle smugglers, rescue 61 bovines from Udhampur

J&K Police on Thursday arrested six alleged cattle smugglers and rescued 61 bovine animals from different places in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur district.

Pointing out that the entire operation was carried out under the supervision of Udhamour SSP Rajiv Pandey, police said 41 bovine animals were rescued when a patrol party, following g reliable information, intercepted two trucks. The rescued animals were being transported without any permission from authorities concerned, it added.

Three accused were arrested on the spot. They were identified as Mohammad Raqeeb of Anantnag, Javed Ahmed of Ramban and Ashiq Ali of Udhampur.

Another police party at Roundomail rescued three bovine animals and arrested three people who were taking them towards Kashmir on foot. They have been identified as Manzoor Ahmed, Sanjay Sharma and Mohall Rashid (all Udhampur),

Similarly, another police party at Rehmabal arrested a person and rescued 17 animals, which he was taking to Kashmir on foot. He has been identified as Mohammad Khalid of Nandini, Jammu.