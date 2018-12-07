JK police arrest 23-year-old allegedly having links with Pakistan’s ISI

Jammu and Kashmir Police late on Thursday arrested a 23-year-old youth in Kishtwar town for alleged links with Pakistan’s Inter Services Intelligence (ISI).

The man has been identified as Sehran Sheikh alias Abu Zubair of Kishtwar’s Malipeth area, who has studied till class 12th and was currently working as a truck cleaner. Police said that he had been gathering information on establishments of state police, armed forces and deployment of the army so as to facilitate terror outfits carry out attacks within Kishtwar district. The man has confessed his involvement, police said.

He was allegedly in contact with ISI agents and self-styled commanders of Harkat-ul-Mujahideen terror outfit sitting across the border in Pakistan.

The police have claimed to have foiled a major terror attack with his arrest, adding that they have found many videos of paramilitary forces establishment which have been sent by him on Pakistani numbers. The suspect’s mobile phone will be sent to Central Forensic Laboratory for retrieving data stored in it, police added.