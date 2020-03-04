J&K Police apprehends alleged ISI operative

The preliminary probe also indicated some monetary transactions in the two bank accounts of the alleged accused. The preliminary probe also indicated some monetary transactions in the two bank accounts of the alleged accused.

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Wednesday apprehended an alleged operative of Pakistan’s ISI from UT’s border Samba district. Identifying him as Pankaj Sharma of Tagore, police said he was detained by a team of Special Operation Group on the basis of inputs. The entire operation was carried out under the supervision of SSP SOG and SSP Jammu.

The individual was in touch across the border since last few years and during this period, he had sent photos and videos of vital areas and installations mostly of Jammu, Samba and Kathua districts to Pakistani handlers via social media platforms in lieu of monetary gains,” it added.

During questioning, he has confessed his involvement in passing the crucial information of vital installations including sensitive bridges on National Highway and in border areas to his Pakistani handlers, police said. The preliminary probe also indicated some monetary transactions in the two bank accounts of the alleged accused.

The detained person has been handed over to Trikuta Nagar police station in Jammu for further action. A case under relevant sections of law has been registered against the said accused, police said, adding his bank accounts are being further analysed for suspicious transactions.