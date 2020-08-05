J&K: Places of worship can reopen from August 16

Private hospitals, e-commerce and courier services, all agriculture, horticulture, animal husbandry and related activities; home deliveries by restaurants and hotels; banking and financial services and services of plumbers, technicians and electricians have also been allowed. (File) Private hospitals, e-commerce and courier services, all agriculture, horticulture, animal husbandry and related activities; home deliveries by restaurants and hotels; banking and financial services and services of plumbers, technicians and electricians have also been allowed. (File)

The J&K administration Tuesday decided to allow all places of worship in the UT to reopen from August 16.

Pointing out that this will be subject to observance of SOPs, which would be issued separately, an order issued by Chief Secretary and Chairman of the State Executive Committee of Disaster Management, Relief Rehabilitation and Reconstruction Department BVR Subrahmaniyam said “religious processions and large religious gatherings shall, however, remain strictly prohibited’’.

Apart from this, schools and colleges, cinema halls, swimming pools,amusement parks, spas, theatres, bars, auditoriums and assembly halls will remain shut.

The movement of individuals for all non-essential activities will remain prohibited between 10 pm to 5 am and for this, the District Magistrates shall issue specific prohibitory orders under Section 144of CrPC.

Liquor shops will reopen across the UT.

Private hospitals, e-commerce and courier services, all agriculture, horticulture, animal husbandry and related activities; home deliveries by restaurants and hotels; banking and financial services and services of plumbers, technicians and electricians have also been allowed.

