* Nothing adverse. However, husband was arrested in fake currency case.

* Nothing is adverse… uncle was a militant of HM outfit who was killed

* Subject is a released PTM (Pakistan-trained militant)

* Involved in case but later on acquitted by Hon’ble Court

These are just four samples of notings against names of 654 school teachers placed on an “adverse” list by the J&K administration after a fresh enquiry to check antecedents of teachers recruited earlier as associate teachers. Most teachers put on the list by the J&K Police have had a relative involved in militancy in the 1990s or were named in cases of rioting and public disorder.

A Bijbehara resident, who joined the education department as an associate teacher in 2004 and was confirmed as a teacher in 2009, said: “At that time too, there was police verification. There was nothing adverse against me. My brother went missing in November 1990. I was 8 years old then. In its report, police have claimed that he crossed the Line of Control in 1992. And that is why I am on the adverse list. Otherwise, the police report also says that there is J&K places 650 school teachers in ‘adverse’ list, many for kin’s past nothing adverse against me in person. This is the story of most teachers whose names have been put on the adverse list.”

His colleague has been a teacher for 15 years. His elder brother was a militant who was killed in 1996 — the reason why he is on the adverse list. “How can I explain that? Isn’t the law very clear on this? The police report says that there is nothing adverse against me in person, yet they have put me on the adverse list,’’ he said.

He said there were at least 26 teachers from Anantnag district alone on this adverse list.

Then there are teachers named by police in cases of rioting and public disorder years ago, and their cases are still pending in court. Police have also accused a few on the list of having past links with militants. For example, in one adverse report, the J&K Police accused a teacher from Sangam (South Kashmir) of being an “OGW (Overground worker) of Al Umar outfit till 2005”. There also adverse reports against school teachers which state “involved in case but later on acquitted by Hon’ble Court”.

A senior functionary in the J&K administration told The Indian Express that they are aware of the lacunae in the list. “There will be further scanning. This is the first list. It will be vetted,’’ the functionary said. “It is the first list — somewhat adverse, acutely adverse, totally adverse, chronically adverse. It will be refined. I don’t think even one-third of this current list will be put on our adverse list finally.”

Sources said as part of the crackdown against separatists, political and religious organisations in the Valley, the administration has brought under scrutiny government functionaries who have had close relatives or extended family members involved in separatist politics, militancy, cases of stone-throwing or have been linked to socio-religious organisations like the Jamaat-e-Islami, recently proscribed under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

A fresh verification drive is underway. “The idea is to disincentivise every activity, small or big, against the state. This is a long-term plan,’’ administration sources said.