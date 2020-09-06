J&K: Phase-III of ‘Back to Village’ scheme to begin October 2

Health Workers sanitise the precinct of the Dal Lake in Srinagar, Kashmir after rising numbers of Covid 19 cases. The otherwise serene tourist sport was bereft of life for months on end. (Express Photograph by Suhaib Masoodi)

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Saturday announced that Phase-III of its Back to Village (B2V) programme will begin on October 2 for a period of 10 days.

J&K administration chief spokesperson Rohit Kansal in a press conference in Srinagar said that in the previous phases of the programme, 4,000 gazetted officers visited every panchayat in the Union Territory.

“Phase-I of the B2V was an introductory and interactive programme to understand the people’s grievances and demands, while Phase-II focused on the devolution of powers to panchayats and tried to understand how these panchayats are functioning and what are the grievances and demands,” Kansal said. “Phase-III has been designed on the format for grievance redressal.”

The spokesperson also announced that the administration has decided to hold a three-week “pre-Back to Village Jan Abhiyan”, starting September 10, which will have three components. “The three pillars will be the redressal of public grievances (Jan Sunvaiyee), public service delivery (Adhikar Abhiyan) and the delivery of development at Gram Panchayat level (Unat Gram Abhiyan),” he said.

Kansal said that every Wednesday for three weeks, all Deputy Commissioners and Superintendents of Police will visit every block to ensure 100 per cent saturation of all schemes. Meanwhile, Divisional Commissioners will be available from 10.30-11.30 am every Tuesday and Thursday.

Before the beginning of Phase-III, the government will analyse the first two phases “to make sure that the works during [the previous] two phases were executed and completed. For these works, the funds have already been released to all DCs to finish the works taken under these two phases of B2V,” Kansal said.

