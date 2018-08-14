J&K: PDP youth president escapes unhurt after gunmen open fire at his vehicle in Budgam

PDP youth president Waheed ur Rehman Para. PDP youth president Waheed ur Rehman Para.

PDP youth president Waheed ur Rehman Para escaped unhurt after he was attacked by unknown gunmen on Monday evening at Budgam. Para had gone to attend the condolence meeting for one of his PSO’s mother. “I reached there at 6 and this incident took place at 6:30,” Para told The Indian Express. Two gunshots were fired at his bullet-proof vehicle on the right-hand side of the back seat, where he was seated.

The former Sports Council Secretary said this was an unplanned visit but he had his security with him. Meanwhile, the police has filed an FIR taking cognisance of the incident. Budgam SP Tejinder Singh said, “We received a call about the incident and we have filed an FIR. Investigations have been set into motion. For now, the attack seems to be perpetrated by unknown gunmen.”

