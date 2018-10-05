J&K: PDP legislator Aijaz Ahmad Mir accuses policeman of harassment

PDP MLA Aijaz Ahmad Mir PDP MLA Aijaz Ahmad Mir

Days after a Special Police Officer (SPO) posted at his residence fled with eight firearms, PDP MLA from Wachi in south Kashmir Aijaz Ahmad Mir has alleged “harassment” by a policeman.

According to Mir, the policeman provoked his former Personal Security Officers (PSO) to give statements against the legislator. A senior J&K police officer told The Indian Express that they are looking into the allegations.

At least seven PSOs posted with Mir are under police detention after SPO Adil Bashir fled with seven AK-47 rifles and one pistol from the legislator’s official residence in Srinagar’s Jawaharnagar last Friday. Shortly afterwards, a picture of Adil with militants of Hizbul Mujahideen appeared on the social media, indicating that he has joined militant ranks. Mir too has been questioned by the police and his statement recorded.

On Thursday, the legislator tweeted, “Is this a policing? How can a Munshi (policeman), of Rajbagh police station, abuse a legislator in front of dozens of other policemen? And then went on levelling serious allegations, accusations against his family as well.”

He told The Indian Express that families of his former PSOs and his aides went to meet the policemen at the police station Wednesday. “The munshi there provoked the PSOs, saying that the MLA is enjoying at home and they are under detention,” he said.

PDP on Thursday condemned the alleged misbehaviour by the policeman in a Twitter post.

