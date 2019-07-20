Toggle Menu
J&K: PDP leader’s security officer shot by militants in Anantnaghttps://indianexpress.com/article/india/jk-pdp-leaders-security-officer-shot-by-militants-in-anantnag-5838770/

J&K: PDP leader’s security officer shot by militants in Anantnag

Police officials told the The Indian Express that constable Farooq Ahmad of J&K Police, who was posted with Sajad as PSO, was shot dead by militants at a shrine in Bijbehara, Anantnag district, during the afternoon prayers on Friday.

'Honour killing' whistleblower shot dead in Pakistan
“He had a bullet injury on the chest and had already died when brought to the hospital,” Medical Superintendent, Sub District Hospital (SDH) Bijbehara, Dr Showkat said.  (Representational)

The Personal Security Officer (PSO) of People’s Democratic Party (PDP) leader Sajad Mufti was shot dead by militants in Anantnag district on Friday.

Sajad is a relative of PDP president and former chief minister Mehbooba Mufti.

Police officials told the The Indian Express that constable Farooq Ahmad of J&K Police, who was posted with Sajad as PSO, was shot dead by militants at a shrine in Bijbehara, Anantnag district, during the afternoon prayers on Friday.

“The policeman was at the gate when unknown men fired at him,” said a police officer in South Kashmir. The militants took his weapon too before fleeing, he added. The PSO was taken to a nearby hospital, where he was declared dead.

Advertising

“He had a bullet injury on the chest and had already died when brought to the hospital,” Medical Superintendent, Sub District Hospital (SDH) Bijbehara, Dr Showkat said. A police source said Sajad was offering Friday prayers since the last few weeks at the shrine.

Kashmir police tweeted their condolences for the officer, former J&K Chief Minister Omar Abdullah in a tweet said, “…While condemning this attack I pray for the soul of the departed & convey my heartfelt condolences to his family, loved ones & colleagues.” The Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress too condemned the attack.

Download the Indian Express apps for iPhone, iPad or Android
Next Stories
1 Deported terror suspects linked to IS, al-Qaeda, SIMI: National Investigation Agency
2 The Muzaffarnagar whitewash: Like in murder, accused got away in rape, rioting cases too
3 IMA Ponzi scam: Accused kingpin Mansoor Khan brought back