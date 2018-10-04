Follow Us:
Thursday, October 04, 2018
J&K: Pawan Hans chopper makes emergency landing in Kurgiakh, 4 rescued

An IAF chopper of the Siachen Pioneers unit based at Leh today evacuated the passengers from Kurgiac to Padam Valley.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Published: October 4, 2018 11:41:22 am
The Pawan Hans chopper made an emergency landing at around 2.20 pm on Wednesday. (Representational) The Pawan Hans chopper made an emergency landing at around 2.20 pm on Wednesday. (Representational)

The Indian Air Force (IAF) on Thursday rescued one pilot and three passengers from a Pawan Hans helicopter which had crash-landed at Kurgiakh yesterday.

According to news agency ANI, the chopper made an emergency landing around 2.20 pm Wednesday. An IAF chopper of the Siachen Pioneers unit based at Leh today evacuated the passengers from Kurgiakh to Padam Valley.

This is a developing story. More details awaited.

