J&K parties welcome Donald Trump’s offer to mediate on Kashmir

Parties across the political divide in the Valley have welcomed US President Donald Trump’s offer to mediate to resolve the Kashmir dispute.

J&K Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) tweeted, “Welcome such a positive development laden with potential to establish permanent peace in the subcontinent. Dialogue and Diplomacy not warmongering the only means which can deliver some respite to the people of subcontinent engulfed in raging fires of hatred.”

National Conference president and MP Farooq Abdullah congratulated PM Narendra Modi for seeking the “intervention” of US President Donald Trump. “It is indeed a welcome step to see the Prime Minister make sincere efforts to solve the issue that has been lingering around for more than seven decades. Any mediation in conflict resolution is not a new approach; it is one of the traditional means of diplomacy that affords the two conflict-ridden countries reach a suitable solution,” he said in a statement.

“If the news is true, it is a good news for the people of Kashmir,” Peoples Democratic Front (PDF) chief Hakeem Yaseen said. “The head of two countries should now come forward to resolve this issue.” However, Jammu & Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) president Ghulam Ahmad Mir said Trump’s statement has “exposed” PM Modi’s “policies”. “The statement by US President has exposed the policy of Modi. If he (Trump) is saying something, he is talking with full authority…we will not have third party intervention to resolve all our issues. I guess, today’s need is same, to resolve all the issues bilaterally,” he said.

Hurriyat Chairman Mirwaiz Umar Farooq welcomed the statement. “Being the most affected party people of #Kashmir want an early resolution to the Kashmir conflict. Every effort, pushing India and Pakistan in that direction @POTUS is welcome by the people of J&K,” Mirwaiz tweeted.