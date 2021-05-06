J&K panel to look into allegations of illegal mining

The committee has been asked to submit its report within a week’s time.

THE J&K administration has constituted a four-member committee to look into allegations of illegal mining of minor minerals in and around river Tawi here.

The committee, headed by Director Geology and Mining O P Bhagat, will have “in depth examination of alleged illegal mining activities/operations of stone crusher units in and around river Tawi in violation of High Court directions”, said an order issued by UT’s Commissioner/Secretary General Administration Department Manoj Kumar Dwivedi.

According to the order, the terms of the committee include examining the issue of stone crusher units in Tawi river since 2018, measures to curb illegal mining in river Tawi in compliance of high court orders, and examine allegations made and representations received about high handedness of the department.

