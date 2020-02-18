J&K panchayat polls deferred over security issues

During the panchayat elections in October 2019. (Express Photo: Shuaib Masoodi) During the panchayat elections in October 2019. (Express Photo: Shuaib Masoodi)

The panchayat bypolls in Jammu and Kashmir have been deferred for two-three weeks, J&K Chief Electoral Officer Shailendra Kumar said on Tuesday. According to sources in the Home Ministry, the poll process has been postponed due to security concerns in the region.

This comes a week after the CEO announced panchayat bypolls for vacant sarpanch and panch seats in Jammu and Kashmir from March 5.

The eight-phase poll was earlier scheduled to be held from March 5 to March 20 on a party basis. The polling was slated for March 5, March 7, March 9, March 12, March 14, March 16, March 18 and March 20.

