J&K panchayat polls: 75% turnout in third phase, one killed in clashes

In the first incident of poll-related violence during the ongoing panchayat elections in Jammu and Kashmir, a retired Army captain was killed and nearly a dozen others injured, two of them seriously, during clashes between rival factions after the declaration of result regarding the election of sarpanch for Jora panchyat in Doda district’s Kahara block.

The deceased was identified as Mohammad Hafeez, a retired Army captain. Sources said he was not part of the clashing groups, but was standing near the losing candidate.

Chief Electoral Officer Shaleen Kabra said the state witnessed overall 75.2 per cent polling during the third phase of panchayat elections during the day. While 83 per cent polling was registered in Jammu division, it was 55.7 per cent in Kashmir, he added.

The polling was peaceful in the Valley on Saturday. Voting was conducted in 14 blocks of Kashmir valley.