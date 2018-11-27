J&K Panchayat polls: 71.3 per cent voting recorded in fourth phase

An overall 71.3 per cent electorate exercised their right to vote Tuesday during the fourth phase of panchayat elections in Jammu and Kashmir. While an overwhelming 82.4 per cent cast their vote in Jammu, Kashmir division witnessed 32.3 per cent polling. Giving district wise details, Chief Electoral Officer Shaleen Kabra said that Baramulla witnessed 62.4 per cent polling, followed by Kupwara (56.1 per cent). Budgam recorded 46.3 per cent turnout while 24.4 per cent was recorded in Banidpora. Kulgam, Anantnag and Pulwama recorded the lowest with 0.6, 14.5, and 6.2 per cent voting respectively.

In Jammu, the highest 85.2 per cent polling took place in Jammu district, followed by Doda (84.6 per cent). Poonch recorded 82.5 per cent voting. In Kishtwar, Rajouri, Kathua and Ramban voting was recorded close to 81 per cent while 78.9 per cent was recorded in Udhampur. During the first phase of elections, 74.1 per cent polling was registered in the state and 71.1 per cent during the second phase. In the third phase, it rose to 75.2 per cent across the state, Kabra said.