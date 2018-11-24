J&K panchayat election results: Violence in Doda kills one, dozens injured

In the first incident of poll-related violence during the ongoing panchayat elections in Jammu and Kashmir, a retired army captain was killed and nearly a dozen others were injured, two of them seriously, in Doda district’s Khara block. Poll officials declared Congress-backed Kanchan Chandel as the winner while BJP’s Rehmatullah Butt came in second. After the announcement, clashes ensued between the rival factions.

Advertising

The deceased has been identified as Mohammad Hafeez, a retired Army captain. According to sources, he was not a part of the clashing groups but was standing near the losing candidate. The seriously injured villagers include Hoshiar Singh, an on-duty Special Police Officer (SPO) and Dheeraj Kumar. Both were shifted to a hospital at Kahra.

As news about the clashes came in, police and security forces including senior civil and police officers from Doda — rushed to the spot. However, no further details were given as none of the senior officials of the district were available for comment.

Doda’s Khara block in Bhalesa tehsil was among various areas across the state which went to polls during the third phase of panchayat elections in Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday. The panchayat elections are being held on non-party basis in the state.

Advertising

Meanwhile, according to the Chief Electoral Officer Shaleen Kabra, state witnessed an overall 75.2 per cent polling on the third phase of panchayat elections during the day. While an overwhelming 83 per cent polling was registered in Jammu division, it was 55.7 per cent in Kashmir, he added.

Giving district-wise details, Kabra said that Kupwara witnessed 59.7 per cent, Bandipora (51), Baramulla (30.8), Ganderbal (12), Budgam (41), Kargil, (75.6), Leh (64.1), Kishtwar (85), Doda (77.4), Ramban (85.7), Udhampur (83.8), Kathua (83.2), Rajouri (80.3) and Poonch (87.8).

He said over 3.20 lakh electors turned out to exercise their franchise in Phase-III. In Phase-I of Panchayat Polls held on 17 November, the polling percentage across the state was 74.1, with Jammu witnessing (79.5 per cent) and Kashmir division (64.5). In the second phase, the overall polling was 71.1 per cent, with Jammu witnessing (80.4 per cent) and Kashmir (52.2 per cent).