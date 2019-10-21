J&K: Day after India destroyed terror camps, Pakistan violates ceasefire in Poonch

Pakistani troops Monday resorted to unprovoked mortar shelling and small arms fire along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district.

Advertising

Sources informed The Indian Express that Pakistani troops initiated ceasefire violation in Shahpur and Kerni areas of Poonch around 3 pm. The Indian army was has been retaliating to Pakistani ceasefire violations.

The ceasefire violation from across the LoC in Poonch came a day after Indian troops in retaliatory fire inflicted heavy casualties among Pakistani troops and destroyed a number of militant camps at various places across the LoC opposite Kashmir Valley’s Tangdhar area.

Sixteen years after India and Pakistan signed a ceasefire accord, there has been a spike in the number of violations by Pakistan. July saw 296 such violations, August 307, and September 292. The corresponding figures for 2018 were 13, 44, 102.

Advertising

There have been a total of 2,216 ceasefire violations from January till September 30 this year and the region south of Pir Panjal has been heavily targeted, sources said, with Nowshera and Poonch witnessing the maximum violations with 820 and 744 instances, respectively.

“Indian Army retains the right to respond at a time and place of it’s choosing in case Pakistan Army continues to assist terrorist activities across Indian borders,” Army sources earlier said.