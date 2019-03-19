J&K: Pakistani militant awarded 10-year imprisonment

Principal sessions judge, Jammu, Vinod Chatterji Koul Tuesday awarded ten-year imprisonment to a Pakistani militant, Zaffer Iqbal alias Umar alias Abdul Rehman, who was arrested by police during an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir’s Janipura area in 2007. He also fined Iqbal Rs 20,000, non-payment of which will result in the extension of his jail term by a month, he added.

Pointing out that Zaffar Iqbal hailed from Palendri district in Pakistan occupied Kashmir, the prosecution submitted that his apprehension followed a joint operation by Delhi Police and Special Branch of Jammu and Kashmir Police on August 11, 2007. The operation was launched following information that Saifullah Kari, mastermind of 2005 militant attack in Ayodhya, was hiding in the house of one Abdul Rehman at Ramzanpura in Janipura area.

However, Kari, who was accompanied by another militant in the house, opened fire from inside the house injuring a Delhi Police sub-inspector. In the ensuing exchange of fire, Kari got killed and Iqbal was captured alive.