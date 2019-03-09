J&K: Pakistan violates ceasefire along LoC in Rajouri district

Pakistani troops Saturday resorted to mortar shelling and small arms fire along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Rajouri district targetting forward Indian positions and civilian population, a defence official said.

“Pakistani troops initiated ceasefire violation around 6 pm. The Indian Army is retaliating effectively,” said defence ministry spokesperson Lt Colonel Devender Anand. “There was no report of any casualty on the Indian side,” he added.

Ever since Indian Air Force bombed terror camps in Pakistan occupied Kashmir last month, Pakistani troops have been resorting to shelling and small arms fire along the LoC almost on a daily basis.

Four civilians, including three members of a family, were killed and several others injured as Pakistan targeted over 80 villages in over 100 incidents of ceasefire violations along the LoC in the state since then.

On Friday, a Special Police Officer (SPO) Syed Shah was injured as Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked artillery shelling along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district.

Rahul Yadav, Deputy Commissioner of Poonch paid Shah a visit at the district hospital. Yadav inquired about the injured officer’s health and offered him Rs 5,000 as relief fund from Red Cross.

(With PTI inputs)