Pakistani troops on Monday continued unprovoked firing of mortar shells and small arms along the LoC in Jammu and Kashmir’s Akhnoor sector.

According to a defence ministry spokesperson Lt Colonel Devender Anand, the ceasefire violation from across the border started around 3 am, with Pakistani troops firing mortar shells and small arms.

The Indian Army retaliated strongly and effectively, the spokesperson said. The cross border firing of shells and small arms stopped around 6.30 am.