J&K: Pakistan troops open fire along LoC in Kupwara, Rajouri; soldier injured

Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked mortar shelling and small arms fire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kupwara and Rajouri districts.

An army personnel was injured on Monday as Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked mortar shelling and small arms fire along the Line of Control (LoC) in Kupwara and Rajouri districts of Jammu and Kashmir.

Pointing out that the soldier was injured in Machil sector of Kupwara in the morning, official sources said he was evacuated to the hospital and his condition is stable.

In the afternoon, Pakistani troops initiated a ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along the LoC in the Nowshera sector of Rajouri. Indian Army retaliated befittingly.

