J&K: Pakistan resorts to unprovoked ceasefire violation in Rajouri, Poonch sectors

Pakistani troops “initiated ceasefire violation around 8 am with the firing of small arms and shelling with mortars along the LoC in Mankote, Krishna Ghati Sector of Poonch district, besides Nowshera Sector in Rajouri district”.

The incident took place in Poonch and Rajouri sectors of Jammu and Kashmir. (Representational)

Pakistani troops on Friday morning resorted to unprovoked mortar shelling and small arms fire at various places along the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir‘s Poonch and Rajouri sectors.

According to defence ministry spokesperson Lt Colonel Devender Anand, Pakistani troops “initiated ceasefire violation around 8 am with the firing of small arms and shelling with mortars along the LoC in Mankote, Krishna Ghati Sector of Poonch district, besides Nowshera Sector in Rajouri district”. “Indian Army was retaliating befittingly,” he added.

