J&K: Pakistan resorts to firing in Poonch, seventh time in three days

Pakistani troops on Thursday resorted to unprovoked firing on the Indian side of the Line of Control (LoC) in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district. Pointing out that it was the seventh incident of ceasefire violation by the neighbouring country in the last three days, sources said that troops across the LoC began firing from small arms in Digwar area around 11.30 am.

While the troops fired nearly half a dozen mortar shells, no losses were reported on the Indian side. The Indian army retaliated and firing from Pakistan side stopped after 20 minutes, sources added.

On Wednesday, Pakistani soldiers had resorted to small arms fire and mortar shelling in Poonch district’s Gulpur area and Rajouri district’s Nowshera sector. The firing from across the LoC was retaliated by security forces, strongly and effectively.

More than 2,900 instances of ceasefire violation by Pakistan in the state were registered last year, the highest in the last 15 years. At least 61 people were killed and over 250 were injured in the incidents.

On Monday, Northern Army Commander Lt General Ranbir Singh had visited the forward posts in Rajouri and Akhnoor sectors to review operational preparedness of the troops and the prevailing security situation. While interacting with the forces, the commander had reinforced the need to be prepared for effectively meeting the emerging security challenges, besides exhorting all ranks to remain vigilant to counter the nefarious designs of the enemy and anti-national elements.