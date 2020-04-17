J&K: 19-year-old injured in Pak shelling along LoC in Poonch

Pakistani troops initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along LoC in Qasba and Kirni sectors too. (Representational image) Pakistani troops initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along LoC in Qasba and Kirni sectors too. (Representational image)

A 19-year-old boy was injured on Friday as Pakistani troops continued unprovoked mortar shelling at various places along the Line of Control in Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district.

Identifying the injured as Mohammad Saffir of Dhokri village, sources said that he sustained splinter injuries when a mortar shell fell nearby.

Meanwhile, an Army PRO Lt Colonel Devender Anand said that Pakistani troops initiated unprovoked ceasefire violation by firing with small arms and shelling with mortars along LoC in Qasba and Kirni sectors. The Indian Army was retaliating befittingly.

