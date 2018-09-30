J&K: Pakistani chopper violates Indian airspace in Poonch district

Follow Us:
Sunday, September 30, 2018
A Pakistani helicopter violated the Indian airspace along the Line of Control in Poonchi district of Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday, the Army was quoted as saying by PTI.

By: Express Web Desk | New Delhi | Updated: September 30, 2018 2:34:53 pm
A Pakistani helicopter violated the Indian airspace along the Line of Control in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, the Army said on Sunday.

In a video released by news agency ANI, the Pakistani chopper is seen hovering above the Indian airspace in the area for a while before returning even as sounds of gunshots were heard.

Jammu-based Army Public Relations Officer Lt Col Devender Anand said the Pakistani helicopter violated the airspace around 12:10 pm. A white-colour chopper crossed into this side in Gulpur sector and hovered for sometime before turning back, officials said.

 

