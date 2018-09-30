J&K: Pakistani chopper violates Indian airspace in Poonch district

In a video released by news agency ANI, the Pakistani chopper is seen hovering above the Indian airspace in the area. In a video released by news agency ANI, the Pakistani chopper is seen hovering above the Indian airspace in the area.

A Pakistani helicopter violated the Indian airspace along the Line of Control in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, the Army said on Sunday.

In a video released by news agency ANI, the Pakistani chopper is seen hovering above the Indian airspace in the area for a while before returning even as sounds of gunshots were heard.

#WATCH A Pakistani helicopter violated Indian airspace in Poonch sector of #JammuAndKashmir pic.twitter.com/O4QHxCf7CR — ANI (@ANI) September 30, 2018

Jammu-based Army Public Relations Officer Lt Col Devender Anand said the Pakistani helicopter violated the airspace around 12:10 pm. A white-colour chopper crossed into this side in Gulpur sector and hovered for sometime before turning back, officials said.

For all the latest India News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd