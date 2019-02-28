J&K: Pakistan continues shelling in Poonch till 7am; Indian Army retaliates

Pakistani troops continued unprovoked mortar shelling and small arms fire on forward Indian positions in Jammu and Kashmir’s Krishna Ghati area of Poonch district Thursday.

The Indian Army too was retaliating strongly, said a defence ministry spokesperson Lt Colonel Devender Anand.

In nearby Balakote and Mankote areas, the cross border mortar shelling stopped around 7 am. However, there were no casualties or damage to property. There was lull along the LoC in Akhnoor and Nowshera areas too.

After Indian Air Force bombed the terror camps in Pakistan occupied Kashmir in the early hours of Tuesday, Pakistani troops have been resorting to unprovoked mortar shelling all along the LoC from Akhnoor to Poonch in Jammu region since evening that day. Except for Nowshera in Rajouri, where Pakistani troops had already been resorting to unprovoked firing for past many days, cross-border shelling at various places took place after two to four months.

On Tuesday night, Army had, in retaliatory fire, destroyed five Pakistani posts killing a number of its soldiers after they started targetting forward Indian positions and civilian areas with heavy mortar shelling. Five Indian soldiers were also injured in the standoff.