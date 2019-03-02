J&K: Pakistan continues heavy shelling in Nowshera, Indian army retaliating

Toggle Menu
The latest shelling started around 12.30 hours in Nowshera. The Indian army is retaliating "strongly" and "effectively", according to a defence ministry spokesperson Lt Colonel Devender Anand.

Poonch: A villager shows a part of a mortar shell fired from the Pakistani side at Mendhar in Poonch district, Friday. (PTI)

Pakistani troops continued resorting to unprovoked mortar shelling and small arms fire along the Line of control (LoC) in Nowshera sector of Jammu and Kashmir on Saturday. The latest shelling started around 12.30 hours. The Indian army is retaliating “strongly” and “effectively”, according to a defence ministry spokesperson Lt Colonel Devender Anand.

On Friday, three members of a family were killed and some others injured in shelling by Pakistan troops along the LoC in Salotri area of Poonch district late. Those killed comprise a woman and two children. Their identity could not be ascertained immediately. Anand had said, “Many people are learnt to have been injured at Salotri as Pakistan troops are targeting civilian population along the LoC in Poonch, Mankote, Balakote and Nowshera areas.”

