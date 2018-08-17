J&K: Pak troops violate ceasefire along LoC in Poonch sector

The Indian troops guarding the border retaliated and the exchanges were on. (Image used for representational purpose) The Indian troops guarding the border retaliated and the exchanges were on. (Image used for representational purpose)

The Pakistan Army violated the ceasefire on Thursday night by firing on the forward posts along the Line of Control (LOC) in Poonch district of Jammu and Kashmir, drawing retaliation from the Indian Army. The Pakistani troops resorted to moderate firing on the forward posts along the LoC in the Poonch sector, defence sources said.

The Indian troops guarding the border retaliated and the exchanges were on, they added. Commander of the Army’s Northern Command Lt Gen. Ranbir Singh visited the forward areas along the LoC, met the field commander and reviewed the security situation and operational preparedness of the Indian troops.

The Pakistani troops had violated the ceasefire in the Tangdhar sector in Kupwara district last night, officials said. The ceasefire violation had taken place in the Saedapora area, along the LoC, as the Pakistani troops opened fire at the Indian posts, they added.

The Indian Army retaliated in adequate measure, triggering an intermittent exchange of fire between the two sides, the officials said. The firing stopped at 5 am on Thursday, they said, adding that there was no report of any casualty on either side.

