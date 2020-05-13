J&K: Over 43,000 brought back, new govt portal for stranded residents

Udhampur: Migrants being screened on their arrival by a special train from Bengaluru amid COVID-19 lockdown, at Udhampur railway station, Tuesday, May 12, 2020. (PTI) Udhampur: Migrants being screened on their arrival by a special train from Bengaluru amid COVID-19 lockdown, at Udhampur railway station, Tuesday, May 12, 2020. (PTI)

The Jammu and Kashmir government Wednesday said that it has so far evacuated an over 43,000 people from different parts of the country and also abroad.

Of them, while 39,825 people have returned to the Union Territory by road via Lakhanpur in Kathua district, another 3,217 have reached Udhampur by special trains from Bengaluru, Goa and Delhi, the government said in a press release.

A total of 419 students from Bangladesh too have arrived in Jammu and Kashmir, the government said, adding that another 697 stranded people are arriving Udhampur by train from Goa in the evening. All the students returning from Bangladesh were screened at Srinagar and their samples were taken for Covid-19 test, the release said.

The government has also launched a web portal http://jkmonitoring.nic.in/ to facilitate the return of its residents stranded in other parts of the country. The portal, developed by NIC, give regular updates to those who have registered and also allows a person to check on his application status.

Authorities also said that all those who had earlier registered through http://www.jktpo.in are not required to register again as the new web portal has been updated with previous website’s data.

Pointing out that arrangements are being made for special trains from various stations across the country to bring back stranded passengers to their home states/UTs, the government said that more than one train is being scheduled from one station if the number of stranded people are more.

In addition to the web portal, a dedicated 24×7 Covid-19 helpline number- 0191-2466988 –has been activated to assist the returnees and address their concerns.

