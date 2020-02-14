One killed, three injured in Pakistan shelling village LoC in J&K’s Poonch

Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked mortar shelling and small arms fire along the LoC in Shahpur Kirni area of J&K. Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked mortar shelling and small arms fire along the LoC in Shahpur Kirni area of J&K.

A civilian was killed and three others were injured on Friday afternoon as Pakistani troops resorted to unprovoked mortar shelling and small arms fire along the LoC in Shahpur Kirni area of Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district.

Police said that the victims were proceeding to a mosque to offer Friday prayers when a Pakistani mortar shell landed near them. “A civilian is reported to have died and some others injured,” said Ramesh Angral, SSP Poonch.

Meanwhile, sources said that shelling was intense, making it difficult for local people to evacuate injured to the hospital. Efforts are on to evacuate them, said police, adding that people have been advised to stay indoors.

