J&K: Punjab-based apple trader killed, another injured by militants in Shopian

In a second attack on apple traders in the last three days, a Punjab-based trader was killed while another one was severely injured after militants attacked them in Jammu and Kashmir’s Shopian district on Wednesday evening.

While Charanjit Singh has reportedly been killed, Sanjeev was taken to a hospital in a critical condition. Both the traders belonged to Fazilka district of Punjab.

On Monday, a truck driver transporting apples in Shopian was killed, while the orchard owner was beaten up. The truck bore a Rajasthan registration number and was set ablaze while on its way to Jammu, news agency PTI had reported quoting police officials.

With the apple harvest at its peak, and despite terror threats and prevailing uncertainty in the region since the abrogation of Article 370 in the state affecting business, apple traders and growers in South Kashmir say it is a cost they are willing to pay.

The J&K administration had on October 8 revised the procurement prices for the fruit at rates that are between Rs 5 to Rs 10 (per kilogram) higher than the offered price before.

