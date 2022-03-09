scorecardresearch
Wednesday, March 09, 2022
J&K: One killed, 14 injured in explosion in Udhampur

The injured were rushed to the district hospital at Udhampur, where one of them succumbed to his injuries.

By: Express News Service | Jammu |
Updated: March 9, 2022 2:30:47 pm
Giving details, sources said that the explosion took place around 1.00 pm at Slathia Chowk.

At least one person was killed and 14 others were injured in a powerful explosion in Jammu and Kashmir’s Udhampur town Wednesday afternoon, sources said.

Giving details, sources said that the explosion took place around 1.00 pm at Slathia Chowk, where vendors selling several items including vegetables had put their handcarts.

The victims appear to be vendors and passers-by. The injured were rushed to the district hospital at Udhampur, where one of them succumbed to his injuries.

Further details are awaited.

 

 

