JK: One dead, three others injured after ambulance falls into gorge

An employee of the Public Health Engineering department was killed and three others including a driver injured when an ambulance skid off the road and fell into a gorge on the Ramban-Gool road in Jammu and Kashmir on Tuesday.

Pointing out that the accident took place at Kanga village, sources said that the ambulance was returning to Primary Health Centre at Bhatni after dropping a patient at a government district hospital in Ramban. Apart from the driver, other victims had taken a lift in the ambulance.

The deceased PHE employee has been identified as Mohammad Ali of Kabbi village. The injured, Wazir Mohammad, Kutub Din and Fareed Ahmed have been hospitalised at Ramban.

Meanwhile, occupants of a car had a narrow escape when a shooting stone hit the vehicle at Anokhi Fall near Ramban on Tuesday, making traffic officials stop vehicular movement through the area for some time. Later, traffic was resumed in the area.

The Jammu-Srinagar national highway was reopened after a week for vehicular traffic on Monday. Though the road was cleared of landslides, there were reports of shooting stones at some places, sources said, adding that an army personnel was injured on Monday after a stone rolling from a hilltop hit the gypsy in which he was travelling.