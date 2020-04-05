Restore statehood, conduct elections: Omar Abdullah on domicile law

Omar Abdullah after being released from detention. (Express photo: Shuaib Masoodi) Omar Abdullah after being released from detention. (Express photo: Shuaib Masoodi)

In a significant departure from its stand, National Conference vice president and former chief minister Omar Abdullah, in his first political statement after the revocation of Public Safety Act (PSA) against him, shied away from talking about the Jammu and Kashmir’s special status and demanded only the “restoration of statehood” and “conduct (of) elections”.

“It is high time the people of J&K get to decide the laws that will govern them rather than being subjected to the whims and fancies of the centre where orders are issued in the morning and changes to the same order issued in the evening. Restore statehood, conduct elections. #Democracy,” Omar tweeted on Saturday while reacting to the centre’s new domicile law.

This was Omar’s first political statement ever since his release on March 24. The NC leader was in jail since August 5, the day the special status of Jammu and Kashmir was abrogated and the state was downgraded into two union territories.

Omar’s statement is in complete departure from the ‘Gupkar declaration’ issued jointly by the mainstream political parties of Jammu and Kashmir on August 4 last year, a day before the abrogation of the special status. In their joint declaration, the mainstream political parties of the erstwhile state had resolved to be united to “protect and defend identity, autonomy and the special status of Jammu and Kashmir against all attacks and onslaughts” and called the “modification, abrogation of Article 35A and Article 370, unconstitutional delimitation or trifurcation of the state” as aggression against the people of Jammu, Kashmir and Ladakh. The mainstream political parties in Kashmir have been maintaining that the Gupkar declaration would be basis for any forward movement on Kashmir.

Soon after his tweet, Omar posted a couple of more tweets saying that the time is not right to make any political statement. “Delhi made a mistake notifying the domicile rules during this time of crisis and I made a mistake getting sucked into this debate at a time when it’s wrong to let politics distract from the #COVID fight. I haven’t spoken my mind about 5/8/2019 yet but I will when this is over,” he tweeted.

This was followed by another tweet: “For the time being, regardless of the provocation, I’ll focus on the battle at hand. Twitter is anyway the wrong place to talk about what I feel about 5/8/2019 until I’m able to find a platform for a detailed explanation of thoughts/feelings/plans”.

