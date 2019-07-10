J&K officer who sought stiffer terms for Kathua convicts is transferred

A top police officer in Jammu and Kashmir, who was instrumental in securing the conviction of the accused in the Kathua gangrape and murder case, has been transferred a week before the convicts’ appeal comes up for hearing before the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

Advertising

Inspector General of Police (Crime) Ahfad-ul-Mujtaba has been posted as Managing Director J&K Police Housing Corporation. Mukesh Singh, an IPS officer on Central deputation, has been posted as the new IGP Crime.

Mujtaba’s transfer has raised eyebrows in official circles because the Crime Branch recently wrote to the government, recommending that the acquittal of one of the accused be challenged, and the appeal should seek enhancement of punishment of the other convicts.

However, K Vijay Kumar, advisor to J&K Governor Satya Pal Malik, who holds the Home Department portfolio, said that the Kathua case has nothing to do with Mujtaba’s transfer.

Advertising

“He has not been shifted. He has been given the choicest posting,” Kumar told The Indian Express. “There is no negative at all in this transfer. It is only very positive and we appreciate the good work (done by him).”

Kumar said that the recommendations of the Crime Branch are with the Home Department.

“The file (sent by the Crime Branch) is under process with the Home Department and it will be done,” he said. “Hundred per cent, it (Mujtaba’s transfer) has nothing to do with the (Kathua) case. Mukesh (Singh, the new IGP Crime) has experience in CBI and NIA and will definitely do a good job,” Kumar said.