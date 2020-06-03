J&K nod to media policy ‘to reach out to people’

It pointed out that “finally the policy attempts to thwart misinformation, fake news and develop a mechanism that will raise alarm against any attempt to use media to vitiate public peace, sovereignty and integrity of the country”. (File Photo) It pointed out that “finally the policy attempts to thwart misinformation, fake news and develop a mechanism that will raise alarm against any attempt to use media to vitiate public peace, sovereignty and integrity of the country”. (File Photo)

The Jammu and Kashmir administration on Tuesday approved a Media Policy-2020, saying it “aims to put in place a Standard Operating Procedure for reaching out to the people in situations of crisis like health issues and natural disasters”.

A statement issued by the Department of Information and Public Relations (DIPR) said the policy will help create a sustained narrative on the functioning of the government in the media and promote the highest standard of journalism in the Union Territory.

It pointed out that “finally the policy attempts to thwart misinformation, fake news and develop a mechanism that will raise alarm against any attempt to use media to vitiate public peace, sovereignty and integrity of the country”.

“With the approval of the media policy, government will be in a better position to carry the message of welfare, development and progress to the people in an effective manner, besides enabling the Department of Information & Public Relations J&K to keep pace with the demands of the media and reposition itself as a professional organisation,” it said.

The policy includes establishment of a media academy/institute/chair in reputable national institutes in Jammu and Kashmir such as IIMC, IIM that will promote the highest standard of journalism, and coordinate study and research in the field, the statement said. It includes the institution of media awards to be given each year to two outstanding media or communication professionals.

The statement said, “For the first time, the Media Policy lays down the guidelines for empanelment of audio-visual and electronic media such as FM, radio, satellite and cable TV channels so as to streamline their interface with DIPR.”

The policy envisages that all department will nominate a nodal officer to liaise with DIPR. To ensure healthy interaction with the public online and on social media, the policy lays down setting up of a Social Media Cell in the department.

The director, Information and Public Relations, has been designated chairperson of the Empanelment Committee and the administrative head of Information Department will chair the Review Committee constituted under the policy.

