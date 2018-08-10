J&K nod for CBI probe into fake gun license cases

The CBI will also inquire into other offences committed in the course of the same cases. (Photo for representational purpose) The CBI will also inquire into other offences committed in the course of the same cases. (Photo for representational purpose)

The Governor N N Vohra-led J&K administration has given consent to extension of powers of members of Delhi ‘Special Police Establishment’ to probe cases related to fake arms licenses in the state. This effectively means that investigations into cases related to issuance of fake gun licenses in the state will be handed over to the CBI.

J&K Advocate General DC Raina told The Indian Express that the cases will be handed over to the CBI and “it will have full jurisdiction to investigate the cases”.

On July 12, the Governor had revoked individual gun licences issued between January 2017 and February 2018, citing unearthing of fake gun licensing rackets through “various investigating agencies, particularly ATS and SOG Rajasthan”.

“In pursuance of Section-6 of the Delhi Special Police Establishment Act, 1946 (Act No: 25 of 1946), the Government of Jammu and Kashmir hereby accords consent, to the extension of powers and jurisdiction of the members of Delhi Special Police Establishment in the whole of… Jammu and Kashmir, to investigate and inquire” in connection with cases lodged under the Arms Act, a notification issued by the state’s Home Department said.

The CBI will also inquire into other offences committed in the course of the same cases.

