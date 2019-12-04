J&K: Nine held for arson, threatening shopkeepers

The Jammu and Kashmir Police on Tuesday said they have arrested nine people in the Valley who were involved in “arson”, “hurling petrol bombs” and threatening shopkeepers.

According to the police, the arrests have been made in Srinagar and Baramulla.

Officials said four people were arrested in Baramulla following the incident of shops burning in the district last month.

“On November 24, Police Station Baramulla received information that some miscreants have set ablaze shops in Baramulla Market at three different locations, due to which several shops, including a shopping complex got damaged,” the J&K Police spokesperson said.

He said that as investigations were launched in the case, four people were arrested after police were able to track the accused with “help of modern scientific and technological aids”.

“Incriminating materials and other evidences recovered during the course of investigations have been seized and taken into case records for the purpose of investigations. Further investigation in the matter is in progress,” the spokesperson said.

In Srinagar, police said they arrested a group of five “miscreants involved in hurling petrol bombs and threatening of shopkeepers and locals in the interiors of Srinagar City”.

The police said “officers while carrying out the investigation learnt that the miscreants were forcing minors to track the movement of Police and Security forces’ vehicles in the area”.