J&K news portal editor summoned again over Hizb gunfight coverage

Jammu and Kashmir Police has summoned Fahad Shah, editor of ‘The Kashmir Walla’ website, in connection with coverage of the gun-battle in which top Hizbul Mujahideen militant Junaid Sehrai was killed in Srinagar in May.

“On 9 July, The Kashmir Walla’s editor received a formal summon from Safakadal police station saying that ‘your presence is necessary for the purpose of enquiry into the offence committed under section 147, 307, 109, 501, 505 IPC’,” the website said in a statement on Friday.

Shah was earlier summoned by Cyber police station in Srinagar on May 19.

Srinagar SSP Haseeb Mughal said on Friday, “There is [an] FIR registered and the police station concerned is doing investigation as per law.”

