Process is punishment, says MLA Waheed Para, as J&K names special prosecutor for six-year-old case

In a rare and extraordinary instance, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has ordered the appointment of a special public prosecutor exclusively for one case.

J&K’s Home Department on Thursday issued a notification appointing Abdul Rashid Dar as special public prosecutor in an FIR registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

The six-year-old FIR is registered against Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader and legislator Waheed Para.

“In exercise of powers conferred by the sub section (8) of Section 18 of the Bhartiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita 2023 and in supersession of earlier notification issued on the subject, the Government of Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir hereby appoints Mr Abdul Rashid Dar, Additional Public Prosecutor NIA court Srinagar as Special Public Prosecutor in case FIR No 31/2020 of Police Station CIK Srinagar involving offences u/s 13, 17, 18, 38, 39 and 40 of UAPA Act 1967 read with section 120-B, 121, 121-A IPC pending before the Special Judge (TADA/POTA) Srinagar. By order of the Hon’ble Lieutenant Governor, J&K,” reads the notification issued by Principal Secretary Home Chandraker Bharti.