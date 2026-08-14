Process is punishment, says MLA Waheed Para, as J&K names special prosecutor for six-year-old case

J&K's Home Department on Thursday issued a notification appointing Abdul Rashid Dar as special public prosecutor in an FIR registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

Written by: Bashaarat Masood
3 min readSrinagarUpdated: Aug 14, 2026 04:47 AM IST
J&K names special prosecutor for six-year-old Waheed Para UAPA case; he says procedures becoming punishmenttPeoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader and legislator Waheed Para. (Express Photo by Shuaib Masoodi/File)
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In a rare and extraordinary instance, Jammu and Kashmir Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has ordered the appointment of a special public prosecutor exclusively for one case.

J&K’s Home Department on Thursday issued a notification appointing Abdul Rashid Dar as special public prosecutor in an FIR registered under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

The six-year-old FIR is registered against Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) leader and legislator Waheed Para.

“In exercise of powers conferred by the sub section (8) of Section 18 of the Bhartiya Nagrik Suraksha Sanhita 2023 and in supersession of earlier notification issued on the subject, the Government of Union territory of Jammu and Kashmir hereby appoints Mr Abdul Rashid Dar, Additional Public Prosecutor NIA court Srinagar as Special Public Prosecutor in case FIR No 31/2020 of Police Station CIK Srinagar involving offences u/s 13, 17, 18, 38, 39 and 40 of UAPA Act 1967 read with section 120-B, 121, 121-A IPC pending before the Special Judge (TADA/POTA) Srinagar. By order of the Hon’ble Lieutenant Governor, J&K,” reads the notification issued by Principal Secretary Home Chandraker Bharti.

The sections under the UAPA deal with advocating unlawful activities, collecting funds for a terrorist organisation, conspiracy, attempt, or facilitation of a terrorist act, while those under the IPC deal with criminal conspiracy and waging war against the state.

Read | ‘Outrageous’: PDP leader Waheed Para on Giriraj’s calling Mehbooba Mufti ‘terrorist’

Para, who was then the PDP youth president, was booked by Counter Intelligence (CI) Kashmir under the stringent UAPA for alleged involvement in “supporting and providing funds to militants and sustaining networks linked to separatism and terrorism”.

On November 25, 2020, a day after he submitted his form for the District Development Council (DDC) polls from Pulwama, he was detained by police. While in jail, Para won the DDC seat from Pulwama. However, he was not allowed to take oath even after he was out on bail.

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Para spent a little over a year and a half in jail before the J&K High Court granted him bail in May 2022, observing that prima facie evidence presented by the prosecution was “insufficient or too sketchy to deny bail”.

In October 2022, the Supreme Court upheld the bail granted to Para by the Jammu and Kashmir High Court.

In 2024, Para unsuccessfully contested the parliamentary elections from Srinagar. However, in the Assembly election in October 2024 — the first after the abrogation of Jammu and Kashmir’s special status — Para defeated the National Conference candidate from Pulwama.

Speaking to The Indian Express, Para said that under the UAPA, the process turns out to be the punishment. “Under UAPA, procedures are becoming punishment,” he said. “I have been attending court for four years and hardly eight witnesses came in four years. The government intends to drag the process and keep me jailed with court hearings even when I am bailed out.”

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Bashaarat Masood
Bashaarat Masood

Bashaarat Masood is a Special Correspondent with The Indian Express. He has been covering Jammu and Kashmir, especially the conflict-ridden Kashmir valley, for two decades. Bashaarat joined The Indian Express after completing his Masters in Mass Communication and Journalism from the University in Kashmir. He has been writing on politics, conflict and development. Bashaarat was awarded with the Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Awards in 2012 for his stories on the Pathribal fake encounter. Expertise and Experience Two Decades of Frontline Reporting: Bashaarat has spent 20 years documenting the evolution of Kashmir, from high-intensity conflict and political shifts to socio-economic development. Award-Winning Investigative Journalism: He is a recipient of the prestigious Ramnath Goenka Excellence in Journalism Award (2012). This honor was bestowed for his reporting on the Pathribal fake encounter, a series of stories that highlighted his ability to handle sensitive human rights and security issues with investigative rigor. Specialized Beats: His authoritative coverage spans: Political Transitions: Tracking the shift from statehood to Union Territory, electoral dynamics, and the pulse of local governance. Security & Conflict: Providing nuanced reporting on counter-insurgency, civil liberties, and the impact of the conflict on the civilian population. Development: Documenting the infrastructure, healthcare, and educational landscape within the Valley. Academic Background: He holds a Masters in Mass Communication and Journalism from the University of Kashmir, providing him with a localized academic and professional foundation that is rare in regional reporting. ... Read More

 

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