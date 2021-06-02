J&K mufti who translated Quran into Gojri, helped tribal children pursue education, dies

Mufti Faiz-ul-Waheed, a renowned Islamic scholar who was the first to translate the Quran into the Gojri language and helped hundreds of tribal students pursue medical and engineering education across Jammu and Kashmir, died of post-Covid complications at a private hospital here on Tuesday evening.

Mufti Waheed was 56 and is survived by his wife and four daughters.

A resident of Rajouri district’s Dudasanbala village, he was an alumnus of the Darul Uloom Deoband and served as the patron of Islamic seminary Madrassa Markaz Maarif-ul-Quran at Bhatindi in Jammu.

The mufti had such a large following that his namaz-e-janaza (funeral prayers) was offered 40 times in small groups in observance of Covid protocols, as a large number of people had come to pay tribute to the scholar. Various political, social and religious organisations termed his death as a big loss for society.

The mufti was admitted to ASCOMS hospital on May 23 but remained on life support despite testing negative for Covid on May 24, before his death due to multiple organ failure, said Javed Rahi, founder general secretary of the Tribal Research and Cultural Foundation, an NGO working for the cause of tribals in Jammu and Kashmir.

The scholar was widely respected among tribals for his efforts for their upliftment. He had opened madrassas across Jammu division, focussing on both religious teachings as well as modern education, and would often assign the task of bearing the expenses of poor tribal students to affluent members of the community, Rahi said.

The mufti also wrote a number of books on Islam. The last book he wrote in Gojri was called ‘Saraj ul Mulira’ and was about the life of the Prophet, Rahi said, recalling that when he went to talk to him about it, the scholar at the very start of their conversation said, “Maine ye kitaab apni agli duniya mein inaam ke liye likhi hai kyunki ab main ek doobta hua sooraj hoon (I wrote this book for a reward in the afterlife because I am now a setting Sun).”

Jammu and Kashmir Pradesh Congress Committee (JKPCC) President G A Mir described the death as an “irreparable loss”.

JKPCC chief spokesperson Ravinder Sharma said the mufti was a learned scholar and always worked for peace and religious brotherhood.

J&K Apni Party president Altaf Bukhari, in his condolence message, said the scholar’s death has created a void in society as he always inspired others to the “right path of peace”.