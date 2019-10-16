J&K move a decisive war against terror, says Amit Shah

The Narendra Modi government has launched a “decisive battle” against Pakistan-sponsored proxy war and terrorism by abrogating special status accorded to Jammu and Kashmir under Article 370 of the Constitution, Union Home Minister Amit Shah said on Tuesday.

He said the move would bring long-standing peace in the state.

Addressing the celebrations to mark 35th Raising Day of the National Security Guard (NSG) in Manesar, Haryana, Shah said terrorism is a blemish for any society, and India has for long been plagued by it, but under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the country’s policy of zero tolerance towards terrorism is unshakeable.

“By removing (parts of) Article 370, Prime Minister Modi has taken a big step to free the country from terrorism and secure Kashmir forever. I have complete faith that with this step we will be able to establish long-lasting peace in Kashmir,” Shah said.

Shah lauded the elite commando force saying it has impressed the world with its capability to counter any terror attack and recounted its operations at Akshardham Temple in Gujarat and the 26/11 attacks in Mumbai in 2008.

The Home Minister said the NSG has been provided with latest gadgets and equipment to enhance its mobility surveillance, firepower and counter-drone capabilities but a commando’s courage, passion and and patriotism is the most important quality that ensures victory in an operation or task.